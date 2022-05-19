Microsoft technical documentation

The home for Microsoft documentation and learning for developers and technology professionals.

Documentation

Search our expansive documentation resources for Microsoft products.

Learn

Discover training paths by role, subject matter, or technology.

Q&A

Ask questions and learn from others in the technical community.

Code Samples

Explore our samples and discover the things you can build.

Index

Product Directory

Don't see what you're looking for? View entire directory

Index

Product Directory

Recommended Resources

  • Startups

    Stronger together: Calling Social Entrepreneurs around the globe with COVID-19 solutions.

  • Students

    Put professional developer tools and software in the hands of students.

  • Learn TV

    Video content by developers and technical enthusiasts devoted to including you in the conversation.

Interested in the latest announcements and updates to Microsoft Docs? Check out the team blog