Microsoft Threat Modeling Tool

The Threat Modeling Tool is a core element of the Microsoft Security Development Lifecycle (SDL). It allows software architects to identify and mitigate potential security issues early, when they are relatively easy and cost-effective to resolve. As a result, it greatly reduces the total cost of development. Also, we designed the tool with non-security experts in mind, making threat modeling easier for all developers by providing clear guidance on creating and analyzing threat models.
The tool enables anyone to:
- Communicate about the security design of their systems
- Analyze those designs for potential security issues using a proven methodology
- Suggest and manage mitigations for security issues
Here are some tooling capabilities and innovations, just to name a few:
- Automation: Guidance and feedback in drawing a model
- STRIDE per Element: Guided analysis of threats and mitigations
- Reporting: Security activities and testing in the verification phase
- Unique Methodology: Enables users to better visualize and understand threats
- Designed for Developers and Centered on Software: many approaches are centered on assets or attackers. We are centered on software. We build on activities that all software developers and architects are familiar with -- such as drawing pictures for their software architecture
- Focused on Design Analysis: The term "threat modeling" can refer to either a requirements or a design analysis technique. Sometimes, it refers to a complex blend of the two. The Microsoft SDL approach to threat modeling is a focused design analysis technique
Next steps
The table below contains important links to get you started with the Threat Modeling Tool:
|1
|Download the Threat Modeling Tool
|2
|Read Our getting started guide
|3
|Get familiar with the features
|4
|Learn about generated threat categories
|5
|Find mitigations to generated threats
