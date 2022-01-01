Channel 9 is moving to Microsoft Docs and Learn. We will still deliver weekly shows for developers and on-demand sessions from your favorite events like Microsoft Build and Ignite—but will now also be a one-stop destination for technical training, professional development, and certification. Come check us out. We think you’ll like our new look.
Shows
Discover thousands of hours of fun, authentic, and informative original programming by Microsoft technical experts.
Featured content
-
-
The company’s archives of our founders’ best moments.
Popular content
-
You can now run Linux apps that use a graphic user interface (or GUI) on Windows using WSL. In this episode, Craig Loewen will explain what this means, what you can do with it, show us some demos, and tell us about a few additional new features for the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
-
Delbert Murphy joins Scott Hanselman to show how quantum-inspired algorithms mimic quantum physics to solve difficult optimization problems.
-
Find out how the latest Windows Server 2022 security enhancements help protect your edge infrastructure. Discover secured-core servers and secure connectivity enhancements - two security innovations built right into Windows Server 2022.
-
IoT Device management at scale is achieved in Azure IoT Central using the Jobs feature. Jobs provide device operators and developers the ability to group, streamline, orchestrate, and monitor updates to tens of thousands to millions of IoT devices and edge devices with an intuitive user experience & API.
Beginner's series
-
Our beginner's guide to building Web APIs with ASP.NET Core is designed to provide you with the foundation you need to start building Web APIs with .NET in a collection of short, pragmatic collection of videos.
-
Learning any new technology is a time-consuming process where it's easy to get lost. This is why we created this series of practical, bite-sized videos about Node.js for beginners so you can get up to speed quickly!
-
We've created a series of videos about dev containers in Visual Studio Code! We'll show you how to get, create, and configure a container-based development environment with the VS Code Remote - Containers extension.
-
Rust has been ranked as one of the most loved languages by developers. In this series, you will learn the fundamentals of Rust development.
Follow us on the web