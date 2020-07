2.1.1906 Part 4 Section 7.6.2.39, LCID (Locale ID)

a. The standard says LCID represents the source's language.

Word uses LCID as the language to format the source when the documentation style in use has language-dependant variability.

b. The standard does not allow 0 as a value for LCID.

Word sets LCID to 0 to mean the value should be determined at runtime by the application.

c. The standard states that the LCID table in ST_LangCode shall be used to associate language IDs with languages.

In Office, this element represents the language that shall be used to format the source. The set of locale IDs used by Office are specified in the following table.