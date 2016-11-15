Создание автономной установки Visual Studio Create an Offline Installation of Visual Studio

Примечание Эта статья относится к Visual Studio 2015.This article applies to Visual Studio 2015. Если вы ищете последние версии документации Visual Studio, используйте средство выбора версии в верхнем левом углу.If you're looking for the latest Visual Studio documentation, use the version selector at the top left. Мы рекомендуем выполнить обновление до Visual Studio 2019.We recommend upgrading to Visual Studio 2019. Скачать эту версию можно здесьDownload it here

Последние версии документации см. в статье Создание автономной установки Visual Studio или Создание сетевой установки Visual Studio.For the latest documentation on Visual Studio, see Create an offline installation of Visual Studio or Create a network installation of Visual Studio.

На этой странице описано, как установить Visual Studio 2015, если отсутствует подключение к Интернету.This page describes how to install Visual Studio 2015 when you are not connected to the Internet. Тем не менее, чтобы выполнить установку "без подключения", сначала необходимо создать макет автономной установки. Для этого необходимо использовать компьютер, который подключен к Интернету.However, to perform a "disconnected" installation, you must first create an offline installation layout by using a machine that is connected to the Internet. Вот как это делается.Here's how to do so.

Важно! Если на компьютере, который отключен от сети, установлена ОС Windows 7 SP1 или Windows Server 2008 R2, необходимо ознакомиться с инструкциями, приведенными в разделе Устранение неполадок с автономной установкой этой статьи.If your offline machine is running Windows 7 SP1 or Windows Server 2008 R2, please see the special instructions in the Troubleshooting an offline installation section of this topic. Эти шаги необходимо выполнить перед началом установки Visual Studio 2015.You must follow these instructions before you install Visual Studio 2015.

Выполнение автономной установки в качестве процесса установки Installing by creating an offline installation

Создание макета автономной установки To create an offline installation layout

На странице загрузки My.VisualStudio.com необходимо выбрать выпуск Visual Studio, который будет установлен.Choose the edition of Visual Studio that you want to install from the My.VisualStudio.com download page. После загрузки установщика на компьютер выполните команду <имя исполняемого файла> /layout.After you download the installer to a location on your file system, run "<executable name> /layout". Например, выполните команду vs_enterprise.exe /layout D:\VisualStudio2015 For example, run: vs_enterprise.exe /layout D:\VisualStudio2015 Чтобы скачать почти все основные пакеты установки, а не только те, которые применимы к компьютеру, на котором выполняется скачивание, можно использовать параметр /layout .By using the /layout switch, you can download almost all the installation packages, not just the ones that apply to the download machine. Такой подход обеспечивает получение файлов, необходимых для запуска этого установщика, на любом компьютере, и может быть полезным, если требуется установить компоненты, которые не были установлены изначально.This approach gives you the files that you need to run this installer anywhere and it might be useful if you want to install components that weren't installed originally. После выполнения данной команды появится диалоговое окно, в котором можно изменить расположение макета автономной установки.After you run this command, a dialog box will appear that allows you to change the folder where you want the offline installation layout to reside. Далее щелкните кнопку Скачать.Next, click the Download button. Когда загрузка пакета будет успешной, вы должны увидеть сообщение, в которое говорится, что настройка успешна! Все указанные компоненты были успешно приобретены.When the package download is successful, you should see a message that says Setup Successful! All specified components have been acquired successfully. Найдите указанную ранее папку.Locate the folder that you specified earlier. (Например, найдите D:'VisualStudio2015.) Эта папка содержит все необходимое для копирования в общее местоположение или установки носителя.(For example, locate D:\VisualStudio2015.) This folder contains everything you need to copy to a shared location or install media. Внимание! В настоящее время пакет SDK для Android не поддерживает автономную установку.Currently, the Android SDK does not support an offline installation experience. Если попытаться установить компоненты пакета SDK для Android на компьютере, который не подключен к Интернету, может произойти сбой установки.If you install Android SDK Setup items on a computer that is not connected to the internet, the installation might fail. Дополнительные сведения см. в подразделе "Устранение неполадок с автономной установкой" этого раздела.For more information, see the "Troubleshooting an offline installation" section in this topic. Запустите установку из расположения файла или с установочного носителя.Run the installation from the file location or from the install media.

Обновление автономной установки Updating an offline installation

Корпорация Майкрософт выпустила несколько обновлений для Visual Studio 2015.Microsoft has released several Updates for Visual Studio 2015. Чтобы обновить установку Visual Studio, загрузите требуемую версию со страницы My.VisualStudio.com.To update your Visual Studio installation, simply download the edition you want from the from the My.VisualStudio.com download page. Чтобы создать макет автономной установки и с его помощью обновить Visual Studio 2015, выполните шаги, описанные в этом руководстве.Next, follow the steps outlined in this topic to create a new offline installation layout and then use it to update your copy of Visual Studio 2015.

Устранение неполадок с автономной установкой Troubleshooting an offline installation

При автономной установке из кэша установки могут выводиться предупреждения о невозможности установить некоторые компоненты и пакеты.When you install offline from your offline install cache, you might see warning messages about not being able to install some components and packages. В таблице ниже приведены возможные решения таких проблем.The following table includes possible solutions for these scenarios.

Компонент или пакет Component or Package Решение Solution Dotfuscator и Analytics Community Edition версии 5.19.1 (для таких выпусков Visual Studio как Community, Professional и Enterprise, установленных на ОС Windows 7 SP1 и Windows Server 2008 R2) Dotfuscator and Analytics Community Edition 5.19.1 (for the Community, Professional, and Enterprise editions of Visual Studio, as installed on Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2) Если на компьютере, который не подключен к сети, установлена ОС Windows 7 SP1 или Windows Server 2008 R2, то для установки Visual Studio 2015 необходимо выполнить следующие действия. If your offline machine is running Windows 7 SP1 or Windows Server 2008 R2, you must perform the following steps before you install Visual Studio 2015:



1. Назначь файл или веб-сервер для загрузки файлов CTL. 1. Configure a file or web server to download the CTL files.



2. Перенаправьте URL-адрес автоматического обновления Майкрософт для отключенной среды. 2. Redirect the Microsoft Automatic Update URL for a disconnected environment.



Дополнительные сведения см. на сайте TechNet Майкрософт в статье Configure Trusted Roots and Disallowed Certificates (Настройка доверенных корневых сертификатов и запрещенных сертификатов). For more information, see the Configure Trusted Roots and Disallowed Certificates page on the Microsoft TechNet site. Программа установки Android SDK (уровень API) Android SDK Setup (API Level) Для установки пакетов Android SDK (уровень API) требуется подключение к Интернету. You must have an internet connection to install Android SDK (API Level) packages. Если вы находитесь в сети с ограниченным доступом, при установке Visual Studio необходимо разрешить доступ к следующим URL-адресам: If you are on a restricted network, you must allow access to the following URLs when you install Visual Studio:



- https://dl.google.com:443

- https://dl-ssl.google.com:443

- https://dl-ssl.google.com/android/repository/*



Дополнительные сведения об устранении возможных проблем с параметрами прокси-сервера см. в записи блога Сбои установки Visual Studio 2015 (программа установки Android SDK) при использовании прокси-сервера For more information about how to resolve possible issues with proxy settings, see the Visual Studio 2015 install failures (Android SDK Setup) behind a Proxy blog post. Шаблоны элементов расширяемости Visual Studio Visual Studio Extensibility Item Templates



расширение GitHub для Visual Studio; GitHub Extension for Visual Studio



Инструменты PowerShell для Visual Studio PowerShell Tools for Visual Studio Если во время установки Visual Studio 2015 отсутствует подключение к Интернету, то для создания макета автономной установки можно использовать отдельный автономный канал. If you do not have an internet connection when you install Visual Studio 2015, you can use a special offline feed to generate the offline installation layout. Примечание. В этот отдельный канал включены последние обновления Visual Studio 2015. Note: This special feed includes the most recent Updates to Visual Studio 2015.



Чтобы создать отдельный автономный канал, выполните следующую команду: /layout Drive: \VisualStudio2015 /overridefeeduri URL-to-feed-xml. To create the special offline feed, run the following command: /layout Drive: \VisualStudio2015 /overridefeeduri URL-to-feed-xml



Например, для отдельного автономного канала Visual Studio 2015 Enterprise на английском языке выполните следующие команды. For example, for an English-language special offline feed of Visual Studio 2015 Enterprise, run:



vs_enterprise_ENU.exe /layout D:\VisualStudio2015 /overridefeeduri "https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid0x409"



Чтобы получить полный список URL-адресов, которые можно использовать для создания отдельного автономного канала на выбранном языке, см. таблицу ниже. For a complete list of URLs that you can use to create a special offline feed in the language of your choice, see the table below.

Чтобы создать отдельный автономный канал для выбранного языка, используйте следующие URL-адреса и сведения из таблицы, приведенной выше.Use the following URLs to create a language-specific special offline feed, as described in the table above.

Язык Language URL-адрес URL Китайский (упрощенное письмо) Chinese (Simplified) https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x804 Китайский (традиционное письмо) Chinese (Traditional) https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x404 Чешский Czech https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x405 Немецкий German https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x407 Английский English https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x409 Испанский Spanish https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0xC0A Французский French https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x40C Итальянский Italian https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x410 Японский Japanese https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x411 Корейский Korean https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x412 Польский Polish https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x415 Португальский Portuguese https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x416 Русский Russian https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x419 Турецкий Turkish https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=785882&clcid=0x41F