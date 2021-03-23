ListDLLs v3.2
By Mark Russinovich
Published: July 4, 2016
Download ListDLLs (307 KB)
Introduction
ListDLLs is a utility that reports the DLLs loaded into processes. You can use it to list all DLLs loaded into all processes, into a specific process, or to list the processes that have a particular DLL loaded. ListDLLs can also display full version information for DLLs, including their digital signature, and can be used to scan processes for unsigned DLLs.
Usage
listdlls [-r] [-v | -u] [processname|pid]
listdlls [-r] [-v] [-d dllname]
|Parameter
|Description
|processname
|Dump DLLs loaded by process (partial name accepted).
|pid
|Dump DLLs associated with the specified process id.
|dllname
|Show only processes that have loaded the specified DLL.
|-r
|Flag DLLs that relocated because they are not loaded at their base address.
|-u
|Only list unsigned DLLs.
|-v
|Show DLL version information.
Examples
List the DLLs loaded into Outlook.exe, including their version information:
listdlls -v outlook
List any unsigned DLLs loaded into any process:
listdlls -u
Show processes that have loaded MSO.DLL:
listdlls -d mso.dll
Download ListDLLs (307 KB)
Runs on:
- Client: Windows Vista and higher
- Server: Windows Server 2008 and higher
- Nano Server: 2016 and higher