03/23/2021

By Mark Russinovich

Published: July 4, 2016

Download ListDLLs (307 KB)

Introduction

ListDLLs is a utility that reports the DLLs loaded into processes. You can use it to list all DLLs loaded into all processes, into a specific process, or to list the processes that have a particular DLL loaded. ListDLLs can also display full version information for DLLs, including their digital signature, and can be used to scan processes for unsigned DLLs.

Usage

listdlls [-r] [-v | -u] [processname|pid]

listdlls [-r] [-v] [-d dllname]

Parameter Description processname Dump DLLs loaded by process (partial name accepted). pid Dump DLLs associated with the specified process id. dllname Show only processes that have loaded the specified DLL. -r Flag DLLs that relocated because they are not loaded at their base address. -u Only list unsigned DLLs. -v Show DLL version information.

Examples

List the DLLs loaded into Outlook.exe, including their version information:

listdlls -v outlook

List any unsigned DLLs loaded into any process:

listdlls -u

Show processes that have loaded MSO.DLL:

listdlls -d mso.dll

