ListDLLs v3.2

By Mark Russinovich

Published: July 4, 2016

Download Download ListDLLs (307 KB)

Introduction

ListDLLs is a utility that reports the DLLs loaded into processes. You can use it to list all DLLs loaded into all processes, into a specific process, or to list the processes that have a particular DLL loaded. ListDLLs can also display full version information for DLLs, including their digital signature, and can be used to scan processes for unsigned DLLs.

Usage

listdlls [-r] [-v | -u] [processname|pid]
listdlls [-r] [-v] [-d dllname]

Parameter Description
processname Dump DLLs loaded by process (partial name accepted).
pid Dump DLLs associated with the specified process id.
dllname Show only processes that have loaded the specified DLL.
-r Flag DLLs that relocated because they are not loaded at their base address.
-u Only list unsigned DLLs.
-v Show DLL version information.

Examples

List the DLLs loaded into Outlook.exe, including their version information:

listdlls -v outlook

List any unsigned DLLs loaded into any process:

listdlls -u

Show processes that have loaded MSO.DLL:

listdlls -d mso.dll

Runs on:

  • Client: Windows Vista and higher
  • Server: Windows Server 2008 and higher
  • Nano Server: 2016 and higher