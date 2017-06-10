2 minutes to read

Visual Studio Tools for Applications (VSTA) is a set of tools that independent software vendors (ISVs) can use to build customization abilities into their applications for both automation and extensibility. Those customization abilities can be used by end-users to tailor the ISV's application within a managed extensibility environment

This section contains information about the native (unmanaged) API for Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Applications.

In This Section

Interfaces (VSTA) - Contains links to detailed information about the native interfaces for Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Applications.

Functions (VSTA) - Contains links to detailed information about the native functions for Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Applications.

Constants (VSTA) - Contains links to detailed information about the native constants for Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Applications

Related Sections

Reference documentation for managed types can be found here: Microsoft.VisualStudio.Tools.Applications.