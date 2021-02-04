Connectors in Power Query

The following table contains a list of all the connectors currently available for Power Query. For those connectors that have a reference page in this document, a link is provided under the connector icon and name.

A checkmark indicates the connector is currently supported in the listed service; an X indicates that the connector is not currently supported in the listed service.

Connector Excel        Power BI (Datasets) Power BI (Dataflows) Power Apps (Dataflows) Customer
Insights (Dataflows)		 Analysis Services
Access Database connector
Access Database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Active Directory connector
Active Directory
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported Supported
Acterys (Beta)
Acterys (Beta)
By Acterys		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Actian (Beta)
Actian (Beta)
By Actian		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Adobe Analytics connector
Adobe Analytics
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Amazon Redshift connector
Amazon Redshift
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported
Anaplan)
Anaplan
By Anaplan		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
appFigures (Beta)
appFigures
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Asana (Beta)
Asana
By Asana		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
AtScale cubes (Beta)
AtScale cubes
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Automation Anywhere
Automation
Anywhere
By Automation
Anywhere		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Azure Analysis Services database
Azure Analysis
Services database
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Azure Blob Storage
Azure Blob
Storage
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported Supported
Azure Cosmos DB (Beta)
Azure CosmosDB
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Supported
Azure Cost Management
Azure Cost
Management

By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Azure Databricks
Azure
Databricks
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Azure Data Explorer (Beta)
Azure Data
Explorer
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported Not supported
Azure Data Lake Storage Gen1
Azure Data Lake
Storage Gen1
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Supported
Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 (Beta)
Azure Data Lake
Storage Gen2
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Azure DevOps (Beta)
Azure DevOps
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Azure DevOps Server (Beta)
Azure DevOps
Server
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Azure HDInsight (HDFS)
Azure HDInsight
(HDFS)
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Supported
Azure HDInsight Spark
Azure HDInsight
Spark
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW)
Azure Synapse
Analytics
(SQL DW)
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Azure SQL database
Azure SQL
database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Azure Table Storage
Azure Table
Storage
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported Supported
Azure Time Series Insights (Beta)
Azure Time
Series Insights
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
BI Connector
BI Connector
By Guidanz		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
BI360
BI360
By Solver Global		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Bloomberg Data and Analytics
Bloomberg Data
and Analytics
By Bloomberg		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Cognite Data Fusion (Beta)
Cognite Data
Fustion
(Beta)
By Cognite		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Cherwell (Beta)
Cherwell (Beta)
By Cherwell		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Common Data Service (legacy)
Common Data
Service (legacy)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Data.World - Get Dataset (Beta)
Data.World -
Get Dataset
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Data Virtuality (Beta)
Data Virtuality
(Beta)
By Data Virtuality		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Dataverse
Dataverse
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported Not supported
Denodo
Denodo
By Denodo		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Dremio (Beta)
Dremio
By Dremio		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Dynamics 365 (online)
Dynamics 365
(online)
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Supported
Dynamics 365 Business Central
Dynamics 365
Business Central
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Dynamics 365 Business Central (on-premises)
Dynamics 365
Business Central
(on-premises)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights (Beta)
Dynamics 365
Customer Insights
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Dynamics NAV
Dynamics NAV
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
eWay-CRM
eWay-CRM
By eWay-CRM		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Emigo Data Source
Emigo Data
Source
By Sagra		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Entersoft Business Suite (Beta)
Entersoft
Business Suite
(Beta)
By Entersoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
EQuIS
EQuIS
By EarthSoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Essbase
Essbase
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Exasol
Exasol
By Exasol		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Excel
Excel
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Facebook
Facebook
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
FactSet Analytics (Beta)
FactSet Analytics
(Beta)
By FactSet		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
FHIR
FHIR
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Folder
Folder
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Github (Beta)
Github
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Google Analytics
Google Analytics
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Google BigQuery
Google BigQuery
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported
Hadoop File (HDFS)
Hadoop File
(HDFS)
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
HDInsight Interactive Query
HDInsight
Interactive Query
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Hexagon PPM Smart API
Hexagon PPM
Smart API
By Hexagon PPM		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Hive LLAP (Beta)
Hive LLAP (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
IBM DB2 database
IBM DB2
database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported
IBM Informix database (Beta)
IBM Informix
database
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Supported
IBM Netezza
IBM Netezza
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Impala
Impala
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Supported Supported Not supported
Indexima (Beta)
Indexima (Beta)
By Indexima		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Industrial App Store
Industrial
App Store
By Intelligent Plant		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Information Grid (Beta)
Information
Grid (Beta)
By Luminis		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
InterSystems IRIS (Beta)
InterSystems
IRIS (Beta)
By Intersystems		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Intune Data Warehouse (Beta)
Intune Data
Warehouse (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Jamf Pro (Beta)
Jamf Pro
(Beta)
By Jamf		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Jethro (Beta)
Jethro
(Beta)
By JethroData		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
JSON
JSON
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Kognitwin (Beta)
Kognitwin
(Beta)
By Kongsberg		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Kyligence
Kyligence
By Kyligence		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Linkar PICK Style/MultiValue Databases (Beta)
Linkar PICK Style/MultiValue Databases (Beta)
By Kosday Solutions		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
LinkedIn Sales Navigator (Beta)
LinkedIn Sales Navigator (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Marketo (Beta)
Marketo
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
MarkLogic (Beta)
MarkLogic
(Beta)
By MarkLogic		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
MariaDB
MariaDB
By MariaDB		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Microsoft Azure Consumption Insights (Beta)
Microsoft Azure
Consumption Insights
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Microsoft Exchange
Microsoft Exchange
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Supported
Microsoft Exchange Online
Microsoft Exchange
Online
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported Not supported
Microsoft Graph Security (Deprecated)
Microsoft Graph
Security (Deprecated)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
MicroStrategy for Power BI
MicroStrategy
for Power BI
By MicroStrategy		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Mixpanel (Beta)
Mixpanel (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
MySQL database
MySQL database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
OData Feed
OData Feed
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
ODBC
ODBC
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
OLE DB
OLE DB
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Supported
Oracle database
Oracle database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Parquet
Parquet
By Microsoft		 Not supported Not supported Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported
Palantir Foundry
Palantir Foundry
By Palantir		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Paxata
Paxata
By Paxata		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
PDF
PDF
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported
Planview Enterprise One - CTM (Beta)
Planview Enterprise
One - CTM (Beta)
By Planview		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Planview Enterprise One - PRM (Beta)
Planview Enterprise
One - PRM (Beta)
By Planview		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
PostgreSQL database
PostgreSQL
database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Power BI dataflows (Beta)
Power BI dataflows
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Power BI datasets
Power BI datasets
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Power Platform dataflows
Power Platform
dataflows
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported
Product Insights (Beta)
Product Insights
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Projectplace for Power BI(Beta)
Projectplace
for Power BI
(Beta)
By Planview		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Python Script
Python Script
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
QubolePresto (Beta)
QubolePresto Beta
By Qubole		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Quickbooks Online (Beta)
Quickbooks Online
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Quick Base
Quick Base
By Quick Base		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
R Script
R Script
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Roamler (Beta)
Roamler (Beta)
By Roamler		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Salesforce Objects
Salesforce Objects
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Salesforce Reports
Salesforce Reports
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
SAP Business Warehouse Application Server
SAP Business
Warehouse
Application Server
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported
SAP Business Warehouse Message Server
SAP Business
Warehouse
Message Server
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported Not supported
SAP HANA database
SAP HANA
database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported
SharePoint Folder
SharePoint Folder
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported
SharePoint list
SharePoint list
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
SharePoint Online List
SharePoint Online
List
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported
Shortcuts Business Insights (Beta)
Shortcuts Business Insights (Beta)
By Shortcuts		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
SiteImprove
SiteImprove
By SiteImprove		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Smartsheet
Smartsheet
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Snowflake
Snowflake
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported
SoftOneBI (Beta)
SoftOneBI (Beta)
By SoftOne		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Solver
Solver
By BI360		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Spark
Spark
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported
SparkPost (Beta)
SparkPost (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Spigit (Beta)
Spigit (Beta)
By Spigit		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Starburst Presto (Beta)
Starburst
Presto (Beta)
By Starburst Data		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
SQL Server Analysis Services database
SQL Server Analysis
Services database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
SQL Server database
SQL Server
database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
SurveyMonkey (Beta)
SurveyMonkey (Beta)
By SurveyMonkey		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
SweetIQ (Beta)
SweetIQ (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Sybase Database
Sybase Database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported Supported
TeamDesk (Beta)
TeamDesk (Beta)
By ForeSoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Tenforce (Smart)List
Tenforce (Smart)List
By Tenforce		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Teradata database
Teradata database
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Text/CSV
Text/CSV
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
TIBCO(R) Data Virtualization (Beta)
TIBCO(R) Data
Virtualization
(Beta)
By TIBCO		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Twilio (Beta)
Twilio (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Vena (Beta)
Vena (Beta)
By Vena		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Vertica
Vertica
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Supported Not supported Supported Not supported
Vessel Insights (Beta)
Vessel Insights (Beta)
By Kongsberg		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Web
Web
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Not supported
Webtrends Analytics(Beta)
Webtrends Analytics (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Witivio (Beta)
Witivio (Beta)
By Witivio		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Workforce Dimensions (Beta)
Workforce Dimensions
(Beta)
By Kronos		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Workplace Analytics (Beta)
Workplace Analytics
(Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
XML
XML
By Microsoft		 Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported
Zendesk (Beta)
Zendesk (Beta)
By Microsoft		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Zoho Creator (Beta)
Zoho Creater (Beta)
By Zoho		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported
Zucchetti HR Infinity (Beta)
Zucchetti HR
Infinity (Beta)
By Zucchetti		 Not supported Supported Not supported Not supported Not supported Not supported

