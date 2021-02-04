Connectors in Power Query
The following table contains a list of all the connectors currently available for Power Query. For those connectors that have a reference page in this document, a link is provided under the connector icon and name.
A checkmark indicates the connector is currently supported in the listed service; an X indicates that the connector is not currently supported in the listed service.
|Connector
|Excel
|Power BI (Datasets)
|Power BI (Dataflows)
|Power Apps (Dataflows)
|Customer
Insights (Dataflows)
|Analysis Services
|
Access Database
By Microsoft
|
Active Directory
By Microsoft
|
Acterys (Beta)
By Acterys
|
Actian (Beta)
By Actian
|
Adobe Analytics
By Microsoft
|
Amazon Redshift
By Microsoft
|
Anaplan
By Anaplan
|
appFigures
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Asana
By Asana
|
AtScale cubes
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Automation
Anywhere
By Automation
Anywhere
|
Azure Analysis
Services database
By Microsoft
|
Azure Blob
Storage
By Microsoft
|
Azure CosmosDB
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Azure Cost
Management
By Microsoft
|
Azure
Databricks
By Microsoft
|
Azure Data
Explorer
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Azure Data Lake
Storage Gen1
By Microsoft
|
Azure Data Lake
Storage Gen2
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Azure DevOps
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Azure DevOps
Server(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Azure HDInsight
(HDFS)
By Microsoft
|
Azure HDInsight
Spark
By Microsoft
|
Azure Synapse
Analytics
(SQL DW)
By Microsoft
|
Azure SQL
database
By Microsoft
|
Azure Table
Storage
By Microsoft
|
Azure Time
Series Insights
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
BI Connector
By Guidanz
|
BI360
By Solver Global
|
Bloomberg Data
and Analytics
By Bloomberg
|
Cognite Data
Fustion
(Beta)
By Cognite
|
Cherwell (Beta)
By Cherwell
|
Common Data
Service (legacy)
By Microsoft
|
Data.World -
Get Dataset
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Data Virtuality
(Beta)
By Data Virtuality
|
Dataverse
By Microsoft
|
Denodo
By Denodo
|
Dremio
By Dremio
|
Dynamics 365
(online)
By Microsoft
|
Dynamics 365
Business Central
By Microsoft
|
Dynamics 365
Business Central
(on-premises)
By Microsoft
|
Dynamics 365
Customer Insights
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Dynamics NAV
By Microsoft
|
eWay-CRM
By eWay-CRM
|
Emigo Data
Source
By Sagra
|
Entersoft
Business Suite
(Beta)
By Entersoft
|
EQuIS
By EarthSoft
|
Essbase
By Microsoft
|
Exasol
By Exasol
|
Excel
By Microsoft
|
By Microsoft
|
FactSet Analytics
(Beta)
By FactSet
|
FHIR
By Microsoft
|
Folder
By Microsoft
|
Github
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Google Analytics
By Microsoft
|
Google BigQuery
By Microsoft
|
Hadoop File
(HDFS)
By Microsoft
|
HDInsight
Interactive Query
By Microsoft
|
Hexagon PPM
Smart API
By Hexagon PPM
|
Hive LLAP (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
IBM DB2
database
By Microsoft
|
IBM Informix
database
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
IBM Netezza
By Microsoft
|
Impala
By Microsoft
|
Indexima (Beta)
By Indexima
|
Industrial
App Store
By Intelligent Plant
|
Information
Grid (Beta)
By Luminis
|
InterSystems
IRIS (Beta)
By Intersystems
|
Intune Data
Warehouse (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Jamf Pro
(Beta)
By Jamf
|
Jethro
(Beta)
By JethroData
|
JSON
By Microsoft
|
Kognitwin
(Beta)
By Kongsberg
|
Kyligence
By Kyligence
|
Linkar PICK Style/MultiValue Databases (Beta)
By Kosday Solutions
|
LinkedIn Sales Navigator (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Marketo
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
MarkLogic
(Beta)
By MarkLogic
|
MariaDB
By MariaDB
|
Microsoft Azure
Consumption Insights
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Microsoft Exchange
By Microsoft
|
Microsoft Exchange
Online
By Microsoft
|
Microsoft Graph
Security (Deprecated)
By Microsoft
|
MicroStrategy
for Power BI
By MicroStrategy
|
Mixpanel (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
MySQL database
By Microsoft
|
OData Feed
By Microsoft
|
ODBC
By Microsoft
|
OLE DB
By Microsoft
|
Oracle database
By Microsoft
|
Parquet
By Microsoft
|
Palantir FoundryBy Palantir
|
Paxata
By Paxata
|
By Microsoft
|
Planview Enterprise
One - CTM (Beta)
By Planview
|
Planview Enterprise
One - PRM (Beta)
By Planview
|
PostgreSQL
database
By Microsoft
|
Power BI dataflows
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Power BI datasets
By Microsoft
|
Power Platform
dataflows
By Microsoft
|
Product Insights
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Projectplace
for Power BI
(Beta)
By Planview
|
Python Script
By Microsoft
|
QubolePresto Beta
By Qubole
|
Quickbooks Online
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Quick Base
By Quick Base
|
R Script
By Microsoft
|
Roamler (Beta)
By Roamler
|
Salesforce Objects
By Microsoft
|
Salesforce Reports
By Microsoft
|
SAP Business
Warehouse
Application Server
By Microsoft
|
SAP Business
Warehouse
Message Server
By Microsoft
|
SAP HANA
database
By Microsoft
|
SharePoint Folder
By Microsoft
|
SharePoint list
By Microsoft
|
SharePoint Online
List
By Microsoft
|
Shortcuts Business Insights (Beta)
By Shortcuts
|
SiteImprove
By SiteImprove
|
Smartsheet
By Microsoft
|
Snowflake
By Microsoft
|
SoftOneBI (Beta)
By SoftOne
|
Solver
By BI360
|
Spark
By Microsoft
|
SparkPost (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Spigit (Beta)
By Spigit
|
Starburst
Presto (Beta)
By Starburst Data
|
SQL Server Analysis
Services database
By Microsoft
|
SQL Server
database
By Microsoft
|
SurveyMonkey (Beta)
By SurveyMonkey
|
SweetIQ (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Sybase Database
By Microsoft
|
TeamDesk (Beta)
By ForeSoft
|
Tenforce (Smart)List
By Tenforce
|
Teradata database
By Microsoft
|
Text/CSV
By Microsoft
|
TIBCO(R) Data
Virtualization(Beta)
By TIBCO
|
Twilio (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Vena (Beta)
By Vena
|
Vertica
By Microsoft
|
Vessel Insights (Beta)
By Kongsberg
|
Web
By Microsoft
|
Webtrends Analytics (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Witivio (Beta)By Witivio
|
Workforce Dimensions
(Beta)
By Kronos
|
Workplace Analytics
(Beta)
By Microsoft
|
XML
By Microsoft
|
Zendesk (Beta)
By Microsoft
|
Zoho Creater (Beta)
By Zoho
|
Zucchetti HR
Infinity (Beta)
By Zucchetti